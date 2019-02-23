KENNETH MICHAEL EDWARDS February 8, 1947- February 21 2019 Michael died peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family, on February 21, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Rosemary (née McCarten). He will be forever loved and never forgotten by his children, Jane Boyle (Iain), Cindy MacMillan (Michael), Amy Booth (Randy) and Michael Edwards (Andrea). He was blessed with 12 grandchildren whom he adored; Natalie, John and Rosie MacMillan, Beth, Amy, Ryan and Charlotte Boyle, Emily and Elliott Booth and Michael, Hailey and Victoria Edwards. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Jane (Callaghan) Edwards and brothers, Steven and Alan. He is survived by sisters, Susan (James MacLachlan), Nancy Edwards (Ken Nason); brother, Chris (Marsha); sisters in-law, Aunie and Ellen; and many extended family members. Michael was born in Hamilton and spent his formative years living in North Toronto and Dundas, Ontario. In 1971, he graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. More importantly, he and Rosemary met and married in Edmonton, where they started their life together. He began his career in the investment industry with McLeod Young Weir and in 1991 became the President and COO of Richardson Greenshields Canada. He retired in 2002 after a remarkable career which culminated in his position of Executive Vice President and Director of RBC- Dominion Securites. He held numerous high profile positions including Chairman of the Toronto Stock Exchange and Chairman of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. He was also a member of the Executive Committee of the Investment Dealers Association. In addition to his illustrious business career, Michael served on many boards including the Banff Centre for Fine Arts and Commemorative Services of Ontario. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Children's Aid Society Foundation and a founding director of the Invest in Kids Foundation. Nothing was more important to Michael than his family. His wife, children, and grandchildren were the center of his universe and he perfected the art of balancing work and family life in a way that inspired so many around him. In retirement, Michael and Rosemary lived their dream of travelling the world. They also cherished their time at their home in the Wyndemere Community in Naples, Florida. No matter where they traveled, Michael's favorite place in the world was their beautiful family cottage on Caerholme Island in Lake Muskoka where friends and family gathered every summer. Michael was a wise and intuitive leader and he provided gentle guidance to colleagues, friends and family. His boundless generosity and kindness touched all who knew him. He was a visionary and a builder, creating a successful career, a beautiful family and many wonderful gathering places for those he loved. This is his legacy. Friends and relatives may call at the Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel at 2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Tuesday, February 26th, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral will be held at Kingsway Lambton United Church, 85 The Kingsway, Etobicoke, on Wednesday, February 27th, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to CaerfortheCure.ca, Northern Pass Bike Ride, in support of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019