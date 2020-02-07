|
KENNETH NEVAR December 5, 1945 - February 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Nevar peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Elaine of 54 years. Loving father of David (Kim) and Lisa (Robert). Cherished grandfather of Ronan, Declan and Krystal. Ken was predeceased by his brothers, Alex and Nicholas. Ken had an esteemed real estate career of over 50 years. He often said he was privileged to work every day with some of the most accomplished and genuine people in the country. The love of Elaine and his family remained his greatest joy. Cremation has taken place. The family has asked any donations in Ken's memory be made to the or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at the Oakville Conference Centre (2515 Wyecroft Rd., Oakville).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020