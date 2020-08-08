|
KENNETH NORMAN YOUNG Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He will be deeply missed. Devoted husband of 58 years to Ayesha. Loved and loving father of Wesley (Katrina), Roshana (Glenn), and Zack. Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Aidan, and Georgia. Ken Young was the Owner and Creative Director of DW2 Inc for 34 years. DW2 Inc was a renowned Design Studio. He was also a Consultant to Disney Imagineering California and Chief Designer at Bran Ferren's Applied Minds Inc., in California. Retiring in 2009, he returned to Niagara-on-the-Lake as an illustrator and painter. Please visit his past and current work at www.kenyoungartanddesign.com. As per Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place. A funeral service for a small gathering will take place at the Patterson Funeral Home, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. A celebration of Ken's life will be announced at a later date. Full obituary and online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020