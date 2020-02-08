|
|
KENNETH OSBORNE HAMMILL January 6, 1929 - February 5, 2020 Ken Hammill died at the Guelph General Hospital on February 5, 2020. Survived by his wife, Eileen (Mack); his children, Mike (Odette), John, and Cassie (Murray); his six grandchildren, Catie, JP, Connor, Sarah, James, Alex; and great-granddaughter, Elspeth. He will be missed by his brothers, John and William and sister-in-law, Virginia. Born to Osborne and Margaret Hammill in Guelph, Ken grew up in Hunstville and held many fond memories of his time there. He attended the Ontario Agricultural College (University of Guelph), graduating with a BSA in '51. While in university, Ken met his future wife Eileen Mack. They married in 1953 and moved to Oakville to work for Goodyear Canada, but before the end of the decade, Ken joined Omark Industries (now Blount International) and the young family returned to Guelph. Ken had a very successful career in business, retiring in 1994 as vice-president of Blount Canada and general manager of the Guelph plant. Under his leadership, the company became a North American leader in "quality circles" and "just in time manufacturing". His industrial expertise led to an unprecedented three terms as a member of the National Research Council of Canada. Ken and Eileen felt very strongly about their community. Ken entered into municipal politics in the 1960s and served the community of Guelph as an alderman for 29 Years. He worked to develop new recreation facilities, protect the Hanlon Creek Watershed and to acquire conservation lands. Ken chaired the finance committee, and for many years, the City of Guelph was cited as one of the most efficiently run cities in North America. He also served on the University of Guelph Board of Governors; was a founding member of the Board of Trustees of the Macdonald Stewart Art Centre and was vice-chair of the capital campaign that raised $1.58M to establish the centre. After leaving City Council, Ken continued his community work as a founder of the Guelph Community Foundation and the Friends of Guelph. When he retired, the Kenneth O. Hammill - Blount Canada Scholarship was created at the University of Guelph, in recognition of his service. From there, retirement simply launched a new career. Through the Friends of Guelph and the support of Eileen, his numerous community endeavours included many fundraising initiatives for the new Guelph Community Health Centre, the Guelph Sports and Entertainment Centre, the Royal City Bandshell, the Ouigo program at the River Run and physician recruitment. In particular, through his participation on the Downtown Economic Strategy Steering Committee, he championed the redevelopment and revitalization of our downtown. In addition, Ken contributed to many of the City's 175th anniversary events. In recent years he was a major force in fundraising for the Market Square rink/wading pool, the John Galt statue, fundraising for renovations and in 2015, for the Colonel John McCrae statue for the centenary anniversary of McCrae's poem "In Flanders Fields." In addition, he was a tireless champion for the economic viability of Downtown Guelph while respecting and enhancing its unique character - rich in history and cultural activities. Like his first career, his second flourished. In recent years he began to slow, although how much, was difficult to tell as his efforts shifted towards helping Guelph's youth through the Guelph Youth Music Centre and the Guelph YM-YWCA Sharks swim program for kids. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, visitation will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1 p.m., followed by interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph Community Foundation would be appreciated by the family (www.guelphcf.ca/ForbrDonors/WaystoGive.aspx#donatenow), he was particularly fond of the Guelph Y SHARKS program. Cards available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020