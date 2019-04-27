You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
KENNETH ROBERT GREIG 1941 - 2019 Sailed gently into the sunset, with his loved ones at his bedside, on April 20, 2019. Predeceased by parents, Dr. Robert and Velma Greig, and sister, Dianne Greig (Blowes). Dear brother of Linda Matthews (Peter), David Greig, (Mary), longtime friend of Ron. Ken was a former member, and Assistant to the Manager, of the RCYC, Manager of Mimico Cruising Club and former resident of Toronto Island. Ken has gratefully requested no flowers, but asks that we each perform an act of kindness toward somone in need. A celebration of Ken's life will be announced at a later date. Sail on our Dearest Ken.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
