KENNETH ROSS McARTHUR March 30, 1950 - September 5, 2020 Kenneth Ross McArthur died peacefully on Saturday, September 5. He left his home one final time in what his children referred to as his uniform: faded jeans and a T-shirt. It was fitting attire for a man who eschewed flashiness and pretense and valued, above all, honesty and authenticity. Ross, known as Barney to friends and family, was born on March 30, 1950, the son of Ruth and John A. McArthur (both deceased). He attended Richview Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke, ON, where he was the school's quarterback and won the then city's junior championship. On the basketball court, his offensive flair and thin frame earned him the nickname, The Splendid Splinter. He attended York University, where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Logan. They both became teachers, leading to a 29-year career for Ross as an elementary school teacher in the then Scarborough Board of Education and the Durham District School Board. He coached basketball, volleyball and taught an array of grade levels, capping his career as a teacher for students with special needs. Ross and Lyn lived most of their adult lives in Ajax, Ont., where they raised their sons, Greg and Dean. A highly principled father, Ross placed a high priority on kindness and compassion and warned against the emptiness of chasing material excess. He was a Toronto sports fan devotee, loving equally the Raptors, the Leafs and the Blue Jays. He held a special place in his heart for the plucky 1984 Blue Jays, a team that inspired him, after he returned from a game at Exhibition Stadium, to write an essay about how much they meant to him. Besides stretching out at home to watch a game on TV, his favourite place was the wilderness. He canoed provincial parks such as Algonquin, Killarney, Temagami and the French River and camped throughout the Atlantic region. An avid fisherman, hiker and skier, he had an eagle eye and was always the first to spot rare wildlife on the trail. In his later years, his favourite outdoor retreat was the family cottage on Rebecca Lake that he helped build in the early 1970s with his father-in-law, Bill Logan. His enthusiasm for the outdoors sometimes landed him in trouble. One winter, he was the first skier in the emergency department in Huntsville after he attempted to cross-country ski on one centimetre of snow. His pastimes mellowed as he aged. He devoted himself to golf, curling and bridge. Twelve days before his death, he was awarded the Bronze Life Master certificate from the American Contract Bridge Association. His grandchildren were never far from his sight or mind. He picked them up every Thursday from school and delighted them with imaginary play, roughhousing and hockey shootouts in the basement. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 47 years, Carolyn McArthur, sons Greg and Dean McArthur, daughter-in-law Hayley Mick and grandchildren Cy and Jane. Siblings Jake (Roz), Bob (Harumi), Peggie and Peter (Dawn), miss him dearly. He was also close with his father-in-law, Bill, and sisters-in-law: Kathy (deceased), Debbie (Frank), and Kim (Dan). The family intends to hold a celebration of life when circumstances allow for larger gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to a cause that Barney felt strongly about: the UN Refugee Agency. (https://give.unhcr.ca
)