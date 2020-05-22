You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kenneth ROTENBERG


1922 - 2020
Kenneth ROTENBERG Obituary
KENNETH ROTENBERG September 1, 1922 - May 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully at his home in Toronto. Kenneth Rotenberg, son of the late Harry Rotenberg and Pearl Greisman. Beloved husband of the late Helen Rotenberg. Loving father of Deborah Moses, Virginia Shanker, Rebecca Malamed and the late Arthur Rotenberg and the late Bettina Rotenberg. Grandfather of Carina Moses, Sasha and Sammi Shanker, and Dr. Justin Silverman. Great-grandfather of Isaac Silverman. Kenneth was a real estate developer who successfully developed commercial and residential real estate in Canada and the United States. Kenneth served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in England during World War II. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 22 to May 26, 2020
