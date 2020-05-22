|
KENNETH ROTENBERG September 1, 1922 - May 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully at his home in Toronto. Kenneth Rotenberg, son of the late Harry Rotenberg and Pearl Greisman. Beloved husband of the late Helen Rotenberg. Loving father of Deborah Moses, Virginia Shanker, Rebecca Malamed and the late Arthur Rotenberg and the late Bettina Rotenberg. Grandfather of Carina Moses, Sasha and Sammi Shanker, and Dr. Justin Silverman. Great-grandfather of Isaac Silverman. Kenneth was a real estate developer who successfully developed commercial and residential real estate in Canada and the United States. Kenneth served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in England during World War II. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 22 to May 26, 2020