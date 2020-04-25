|
|
KENNETH WALTER SCOTT September 17, 1931 - April 14, 2020 Much loved by his three daughters, Janet, Elizabeth, and Christina. Fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Kenneth and Catherine, Lindsay and Lucas, and Rose, Georgia, and Walter. While an accomplished litigator, as his daughters, we remember him as a wonderful father. He valued time with his family. We remember trips to Florida and Walt Disney World when we were young, and regular trips to Dunedin for the Blue Jays spring training as we grew older. Through the Leaf's era of Darryl Sittler and Lanny McDonald, he introduced us to hockey and took us to games at the Gardens. Summers were spent at Rostrevor Resort, or a cottage in Lake of Bays or Muskoka and while Dad was not fond of swimming, he would always wade in the water, holding onto one of us and keeping a watchful eye. These summer memories also include many good family friends like the Does, the Woods, the Britnells, the Hicks, and the Murrays. Fall was Dad's favourite time of year and he loved taking us on hikes throughout the trails and parks of north Toronto and Sunnybrook park to see the beautiful autumn colours. During these hikes, he would try to teach us to throw and catch a football - none too successfully, unfortunately! Our Dad would take us out trick-or-treating on Halloween and our Mom often sewed our costumes out of his old court robes! A regular member of the congregation at St. George's United Church, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas were important celebrations in our house. They also included close family friends and many presents! Each Christmas our father would insist that the Christmas tree we picked was "the best we have ever had!" He was a voracious reader, a connoisseur of fine wine, and a tenacious conversationalist. Above all else, our father instilled in us the value of honesty, the importance of education, the satisfaction of hard work, and the comfort of family. His legacy will live on through all of us.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020