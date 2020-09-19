KENNETH WARD It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ken Ward on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 82. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Judith; daughters, Bryn and Meagan (Jamie McIntyre); and grandchildren, Quinn and Evan McIntyre. His family and friends were the light of his life, especially Judith, who was his soulmate for 55 years. Ken will be remembered by his friends for his cheer, kindness, and quick wit. His passions included books, music, concerts and exercise. Ken was an avid reader, always keen to learn and engage in a good discussion. Born in Warrington (UK), Ken immigrated to Canada shortly after graduating from Manchester University. He moved to Hamilton, courtesy of Westinghouse, and lived in the CAWESCO club where he made lifelong friends. He had a successful career as a business consultant and spent time living in both Ottawa and Toronto. The family would like to thank the many friends at 44 Jackes Avenue and the staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for their kindness and support during Ken's brief illness. A private memorial will be held by the family. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
.