Kenneth Wing-Kin CHAN
KENNETH WING-KIN CHAN October 6, 1935 - September 18, 2020 Ken Chan passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 84 after a short illness. Calm and courageous until the end, Ken is survived by his beloved wife Fiona Oy Fong Chan, his devoted daughters Julie (Jonathan) and Doris (John), his dear stepbrother Wing Hin Chan (Louisa), and his adored grandchildren Ryan, Elizabeth, Madeline and Ethan. Born in Kaiping, China, Ken left his parents in China and emigrated to Canada at age 14 to seek a better life. In Toronto, he worked hard, ran a grocery business in his early twenties, before opening China House Restaurant with his partners, a popular, much-loved Eglinton Avenue landmark for over 45 years. Always a friendly, warm and welcoming presence, Ken hosted many patrons, their children and grandchildren under the China House tree. Customers could always count on seeing Ken waiting for them at the other side of the bridge. He remembered all his customers and, in later years was remembered by them, who often stopped him on the street to say hello. Ken loved shopping for fine food, had a keen eye for the sweetest oranges and mangoes, loved lunch with friends and roast beef dinner with his family. Ken was blessed with 20+ years of retirement where he enjoyed world travel but mostly loved his time with family and friends. Always the gracious host, he enjoyed being with people and offered his warm hospitality to all. Ken was devoted to Fiona his wife of 62 years, immensely proud of his daughters, and loved his grandchildren, who miss Gung-Gung greatly. We are grateful to the staff at Sunnybrook Hospital, Humber River Hospital and Baycrest who cared for Ken these past few weeks. A private funeral will be held. If desired, donations can be made in the memory of Kenneth Chan to the Sunnybrook Foundation - www.donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
