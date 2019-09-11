|
KENNY MCHERBERT ADAMS 1946 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenny McHerbert Adams, on August 11, 2019, at the age of 72. Loving husband of Toylin (née Elie) for 36 years. Devoted father of Akobi Adams. Cherished grandfather of Adele Adams. Beloved brother of Ashton, Jacqueline and Viola, and predeceased by Oliver, Stephanie, Carl and Wesley. Kenny's memory will always be cherished by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Kenny was born in Trinidad and Tobago, and moved to Canada in August 1968 to pursue a degree in Economics at Concordia University (Sir George Williams campus). He then furthered his education in Edmonton at the University of Alberta, where he obtained a Masters in Economics. Kenny then pursued a career with the federal government for 36 years, from which he retired in 2015. Kenny had various interests and hobbies. He was a stereophile, who mainly loved Jazz, and he frequently attended Jazz festivals in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Kenny was also a dedicated member of church groups and the Caribbean association wherever he lived. His presence will be greatly missed. The family would like to express thanks and appreciation for the many visits, prayers, phone calls, words of comfort and encouragement. Your kindness and thoughtfulness during this time of our bereavement are very much appreciated. May God bless you all. Kenny has graciously donated his earthly remains to science, to help educate future doctors, nurses, and scientists. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation and Myeloma Canada are appreciated. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, September 11th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church (20 Young Road, Kanata, Ontario); live streamed at www.stpaulshk.org/webcast. Reception to follow. Condolences and Sharing Memories at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/kelly-kanata Funeral care entrusted to Kelly Funeral Home - Kanata Chapel, 580 Eagleson Rd. 613-591-6580.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019