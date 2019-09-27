You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kerrie Lynn BRAS

KERRIE LYNN BRAS (nee Webber) Passed away peacefully at the Trillium Mississauga Hospital on September 22, 2019 at the age of 73. Loving mother of Robert (Julie), and Jamie (Leah). Cherished Nana and grandma of Amelia, Vivien, and Robert James. Survived by her sister Maureen Webber. Kerrie will be greatly missed by many family and friends. A private service of remembrance will be held for Kerrie's close friends and family at Islington Golf Club on Friday, October 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or to your local emergency care facility would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019
