Kerry Patricia MORRISON

Kerry Patricia MORRISON Obituary
KERRY PATRICIA MORRISONIt is with heartfelt sadness we announce the sudden passing of Kerry. After a brief but brave battle with cancer Kerry passed on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Humber River Hospital at 61 years of age. Kerry has been reunited with her beloved mother Maureen who passed on December 17, 2019 and her father Dr. Hugh Morrison who passed on April 6, 2019. Loving partner of Paul Tourand. Dear sister of Keith and Lee-Ann and aunt of Brendon, Nikki and Lachlan. In keeping with Kerry's wishes cremation has taken place. Her family will be honouring her life privately, and she will be interred with her mother and father at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorial donations to Doctors Without Borders will be appreciated by her family. Please share condolences, memories and photos or make a donation online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
