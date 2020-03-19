|
KERTTU ROBBINS (Geri) Kerttu Marjetta Robbins (née Salmi) passed away on March 17, 2020, at the Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, Ontario just short of her 92nd birthday. Kerttu was fondly known as "Geri". Kerttu was born on March 19, 1928 in Toronto of Finnish parents, Vaino and Katri Salmi. She was the beloved wife of Jack ("Jake") Arthur Robbins of 69 years. Geri met her future husband, Jake, in Collingwood at a dance in 1947, followed by a ski date the next day. It was an amazing partnership where they enjoyed many sporting, travel, life and family adventures together with their close friends and family. Jake and Geri have been iconic pillars of the Osler Bluff Ski Club since building their 'Tremblant style' cabin in 1957 at the base of the Slalom hill. Beloved Mother of Derek (Val), Michael (Cecilia), Marilyn (Steve), and Lynda (Ken); "Nanni" to grandchildren Hayden, Raewyn, Michaela, Brodie, Erik, Kevyn and Jeffrey and great-grandchildren Olive, Juniper and Holden; special grandmother to Courtney and Isabella; and special great-grandmother to Emery and Landon. Geri also had a devoted love for all the family dogs over her lifetime. Kerttu's first passion was skiing. She was a long time instructor with the Canadian Ski Instructors Alliance having taught with the Toronto Ski Club at Summit Golf Club starting in 1946, at Chantecler in the Laurentians for two years, and with Marg Aquilina's travelling Toronto Ladies Ski Club over a period of 30 years. Her other sporting passions included tennis and golf at the Donalda Club in Toronto, and Monterra Tennis Club in Collingwood, and golf at the Toronto Ladies and Mad River Golf Clubs. But above all, was her love for family, of whom she was so very proud, and following and supporting their activities and accomplishments. She maintained her love for her Finnish heritage both in Canada and on several trips to Finland with family, visiting relatives still living in Finland, including cousins Martti and Hannu Sunnell, and Eine Izotov and her son, Sasha. The family would like to express special thanks to her team of wonderful caregivers, both Right At Home and private. Also, the caring team of professionals and volunteers at Campbell House and the staff at Osler Bluff Ski Club where she lived in the 'cabin' with Jake until her last week. The Robbins family would also like to thank all of the caring angels who provided gifts, sustenance and support to both Jake and Geri over more recent times. Geri ("Nanni") will always be remembered for her cheerful wave, warm and beautiful smile, her athletic abilities, and particularly her graceful and natural skiing style. Donations in Geri's memory may be made to The Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation (Campbell House) or Collingwood General & Marine Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at Osler Bluff Ski Club Clubhouse. Details will be posted in Geri's section in the Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com when it is possible to schedule.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2020