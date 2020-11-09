KEVIN JOHN BOGGS Age 66 passed away suddenly in the municipality of Killarney, Ontario on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Son of the late Doreen and Arnold Boggs, Kevin graduated from the University of Waterloo in 1990 with a Bachelor of Architecture. His career in Architecture and Design took him to Toronto and the UK where he lived for many years. In his retirement he spent summers living on Georgian Bay and winters exploring Eastern Europe. Kevin appreciated the incredible beauty of the Georgian Bay landscape. He was passionate about architecture, art, hockey, history and books. He is remembered by his family; daughter Claire Kurtin, siblings Colleen (Heather), Shawn (Jackie, Colleen), Lorraine (Dave), Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Harry (Cousins) and his friends across the world. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be gratefully accepted by the Killarney Health Centre, 34A Commissioner Street, Killarney ON P0M 2A0, 705-287-2300.



