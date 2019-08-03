|
|
KIM MARTYN On August 1, 2019, our beloved Kim passed away after living with cancer for over ten years. Predeceased by her partner, Bruce MacDougall, Kim is survived by her cherished daughters Kendra (Kaz) and Emma (Dee), her brothers Rob and Steven (Megan), her stepmother Liz, many nieces and nephews, and a large group of dear friends, all of whom will love and remember her always. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 8th at the Heliconian Club at 35 Hazelton Avenue from 5 pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to The Anglican United Refugee Alliance, www.auraforrefugees.org in memory of Kim.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019