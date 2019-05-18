You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
KIM MORGAN December 30, 1918 - May 7, 2019 Peacefully, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, following an adventurous life. Beloved wife of the late John Christopher Morgan. Loving mother of Rachel, Christine and Jonathan. Dear grandmother of Jonathan James, Kent, Bryce and the late Chanelle Morgan. Eldest daughter of the late Ronald Neil Murray and Marjorie Ruth (Pavey) Murray. Sister of the late Morna Mackenzie Wales (Dr. William Wales) and Vyvienne McKinnes Murray. A service to celebrate Kim's life will be held Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at St. James Cathedral, 106 King St. East, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
