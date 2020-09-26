KINGSLEY DONALD GRAHAM Kingsley died suddenly at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at age 69, from cardiac arrest. Predeceased by his father, Hon. Donald Graham; his mother, Joyce Marshall Prefontaine; and his brother, John Bruce Graham. Kingsley is survived by his wife, Wendy World; his aunts, Dorothy Graham and Jane Upton; many cousins; and Margaret Sutcliffe, who Kingsley loved and considered his stepmother, and who gave him lifelong love and support. Kingsley started at Upper Canada College in Grade 7 and graduated in 1970. At UCC, he met many of the classmates who remain his friends today - Paul, Randy, Roland, Dave, Stuart and George. Although Kingsley may have chafed against the rules of UCC, he was quick to acknowledge that his experience there was formative. Kingsley graduated with an English degree from York University in 1973 and then attended Osgoode Hall Law School where he graduated in 1976. After his call to the bar in 1978, Kingsley practiced family law at Kingsmill, Jennings. After a number of years, he left to practice criminal law, which he greatly loved and where he found his true calling. Rather than the office and paperwork, Kingsley preferred the courtroom, battling with judges, crown attorneys and police. He often said that being in the courtroom was 'the only place where I'm paid to fight.' Kingsley also loved Wolverine Lodge on the Magnetawan River, which he enjoyed with a close circle of friends, including Randy, Colin, John, Michael, Steve, Bill, Marty and the 'ladies'. The Lodge was a constant in his life for over forty years, a place that was calming and rejuvenating but could also offer unexpected thrills, like the moose that would wander onto the front lawn, the bears that he met while mountain biking on the trails and the foxes he would feed out of his hand. Kingsley saw himself as a tough guy and was known for his strong opinions and combative attitude. He often appeared gruff on the outside but those close to him knew he was always kind and generous. Kingsley had a brilliant mind and a sharp wit. Although he had many talents, he struggled with addiction. His friend, sponsor and mentor, Dave, introduced him to AA. Kingsley often said that he needed several tries to get it right but he finally did in 1992. He went on to support many others, offering equal doses of tough love and advice through AA and the Law Society, as well as personal advice to friends trying to help others struggling with addiction. Kingsley met Wendy, the other love of his life, in 2005 on a blind date arranged by friends Paul and Peggy. They were married in 2018 by longtime friend Rebecca at a ceremony attended by friends and family. Kingsley was a loving husband who was always thoughtful, caring and kind. He ensured that Wendy had a steady supply of rare steak and baguettes, handbags and glittery shoes. Their best memories are of travels together, walks on the trail, dinners by candlelight and get-togethers with friends. Condolences can be offered through the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel at www.humphreymiles.com
. If desired, donations can be made to CAMH or The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS). A celebration of Kingsley's life will be held at a future date.