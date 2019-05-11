KLAS SIGVARD OLSSON Klas passed away suddenly on a beautiful Sunday morning while gardening in the backyard, at the age of 72. Beloved husband to Marj for 25 years, father to James and step-father to Jennifer (Magali), Lindsay (Patrick) and 'Morfar' to granddaughters Elliette and Genevieve. He will be profoundly missed. Klas also leaves behind his two older brothers Lars Erik and Bertil and their families in Sweden, as well as extended family in Toronto and Calgary, and many friends across the world. Klas was born in Jönköping, Sweden and arrived in Toronto in 1970 for an optician course and to see the world. Planning only to stay for a year, he fell in love with Canada and built his life here. His passion for style and bold fashion choices, combined with his affable personality, resulted in the success of Olsson Optical, where he was known as an innovative optician with superb taste and a friend to many longtime customers. Klas was steadfastly gentle and kind, and he brought a Swedish flair into so many of our lives, through food, song and schnapps. He loved spending time on the golf course, travelling, hosting gatherings with friends in many circles, and sharing Sunday dinners with family. Thank you to the Toronto EMS and Sunnybrook teams for working so hard to save our beloved Klas. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 1st with time and venue yet to be decided. Anyone seeking more information can email [email protected] . Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019