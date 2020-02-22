You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kostas ASTRAVAS

Kostas ASTRAVAS Obituary
KOSTAS ASTRAVAS October 14, 1922 - Galvokai, Lithuania February 17, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta Ken Astravas beloved husband of Nellie Astravas of Calgary, AB, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Kostas was born in Lithuania on October 14, 1922, immigrated to Toronto, and married Petronela (Nellie) Astravas. A chemical engineer by trade (University of Toronto Engineering (5T4), his profession took him around the world to work. An avid outdoorsman, adventurer, photographer and storyteller, there was never a shortage of laughs, talk of politics or history lessons. Kostas is survived by his loving and caring wife Petronela (Nellie) Astravas, and two daughters he was very proud of, Rutha and Zita (Michael). Kostas was predeceased by his three sisters and brother. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Ken's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com.Donations in his memory can be made to University of Toronto 5T3 Engineering Award.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
