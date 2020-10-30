You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Kuba SUDOMERICKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kuba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUBA (Jakub) SUDOMERICKYJanuary 15, 1999 - October 25, 2020 It is with overwhelming grief and profound sadness we must announce that on October 25, 2020, Kuba (Jakub) Sudomericky left us suddenly at the young age of 21. He will be deeply and forever missed by his loving parents Mimi Shea and Miro Sudomericky, his younger brother Lukas, his extended family here and in the Czech Republic and his many friends. Visitation ( Saturday) and Funeral (Sunday) will be held in Oakville this upcoming weekend. If you would like to attend please email the family at rememberingkuba@gmail.com. There will be limited capacity due to COVID- 19 restrictions. For further details and online Condolences please go to oakviewfuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Kuba you will be deeply missed. I will cherish the memories of you as a young boy at Fern and then a young man at PCI. Your infectious smile, your laughter the way it filled the classroom and my office. I will fondly remember you as the charming young man who was always so polite and kind. Heaven has gained another angel. Rest In Peace Kuba.
Vera Ciric
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved