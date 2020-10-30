KUBA (Jakub) SUDOMERICKYJanuary 15, 1999 - October 25, 2020 It is with overwhelming grief and profound sadness we must announce that on October 25, 2020, Kuba (Jakub) Sudomericky left us suddenly at the young age of 21. He will be deeply and forever missed by his loving parents Mimi Shea and Miro Sudomericky, his younger brother Lukas, his extended family here and in the Czech Republic and his many friends. Visitation ( Saturday) and Funeral (Sunday) will be held in Oakville this upcoming weekend. If you would like to attend please email the family at rememberingkuba@gmail.com. There will be limited capacity due to COVID- 19 restrictions. For further details and online Condolences please go to oakviewfuneral.ca