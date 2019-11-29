You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
KURT RICHARD BAUBOCK CA, CPA April 12, 1931- November 24, 2019 A self-made man, arriving in Canada from Austria with little more than a shilling in his pocket. He worked the assembly line at Drug Trading taking a personal loan from his boss to become a Chartered Accountant. He was an auditor prior to landing as department head at Gorrie's Golden Mile Motors. He became Secretary Treasurer of this Chev/Olds dealership that expanded from one dealership into a veritable automotive empire over his years there. Kurt imported his love of European culture, his appreciation of opera and increasing knowledge of wine spanned his lifetime, as did his enjoyment of skiing around the world and boating from his cottage on Georgian Bay. He is survived by his two daughters, Carol and Cindy. We thank his best friends, the other April 1931 Austrians, who have been of great support to him. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Kurt's life will take place in spring. If you would like to send your condolences, kindly direct them to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019
