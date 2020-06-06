|
|
L. B. "BERNIE" BOWDEN December 25, 1927 - June 1, 2020 Bernie died peacefully at Scarborough Centenary Hospital in his 93rd year. Born in Eccles, England to Samuel Leslie and Elizabeth Bowden, he was predeceased by his brothers, Christopher, Anthony and Peter. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Sonja; sons, Mark (Rosemary) and Philip (Jennifer); sisters-in-law, Olga and Mary-Jane; and especially his grandchildren, Tommy, Sam, Kate, Jill and Gordon whom he loved deeply. Joining his family and coming to Canada in 1950, he entered the insurance industry and started what would be a rewarding career culminating as the Executive Vice-President at Canadian General Insurance Corporation. Bernie met Sonja in 1958. He asked her to marry him on their first date and they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary just days before he died. Together they enjoyed the theatre and socializing with their family and many, many friends. Travel was also a favourite leisure activity and Bernie had visited 74 countries. As a Christmas baby, the Holidays were special. He meticulously decorated the Christmas tree(s) and positioned the multitude of Angels just so. Bernie truly embraced the spirit of the season. Bernie and Sonja hosted numerous dinner parties, events, and their annual Christmas cocktail party where they enjoyed the company of their plentiful and amazing friends. Bernie was a model host, always ensuring that the flowers were fresh, the house set properly and that no one's glass was ever empty - it was "Bernie-sized". We will miss this gentle man, who loved his family and friends immensely. A private family service has been held and cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Donations to Scarborough Centenary Hospital would be appreciated and can be made through their memory donation page online: https://shnfoundation.ca/memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020