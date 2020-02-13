|
|
L. JACQUES MENARD C.C., G.O.Q., C.O.M, LLD (1946-2020) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones at the CHUM in Montreal on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Chicoutimi on January 29, 1946, Jacques led an extraordinary life and his vast achievements are almost too numerous to mention. A great businessman, he always put his family and friends first. He is survived by his beloved wife and partner Marie-José Ratelle, his son Louis-Simon (Ève Miron and Lucas Michaud), his daughter Anne-Valérie (Julien Roy-Décary) and his beloved grandsons Louis-Gabriel and Thomas. He will be sorely missed by his loving family, his sisters Louise (Jean- Yves Fortin) and Denise (Jean Joubert), his sisters-in-law Louise (Raymond Gaudette), Monique (Jacques Guilmette), Anne-Marie (Christian Gendron) and Manon, and his brother-in-law Yves (Anne-Marie Beauparlant). Mr. Ménard had a deep sense of civic responsibility. He gave generously of his time and used his considerable talents to help community, civic, provincial and national causes. He was a great philanthropist and a champion of the arts, health, education and sports. His outstanding achievements in both the public and business sectors earned him the deep gratitude of his country and numerous honors, including Companion of the Order of Canada, Commander of the Order of Montréal and Grand Officer of the Ordre national du Québec. His brilliant career was punctuated by exceptional achievements and remarkable reach. In 2001, Mr. Ménard was appointed President, BMO Financial Group, Québec, where he had worked since 1972. In 2018, Mr. Ménard was named President Emeritus of the bank. His loss will also be keenly felt by his many friends and colleagues throughout Québec, Canada and abroad. The family will receive condolences at the Complexe funéraire Urgel Bourgie in Ville Mont-Royal (1255 Beaumont Ave.) on Wednesday, February 26 and Thursday, February 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. in the Saint-Joseph-de-Mont-Royal Church (1620 Laird St.). The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to doctors Jean Chalaoui, Julie Morisset, Charles Poirier, Pasquale Ferraro and the 10th South ICU staff for their untiring dedication, and express their utmost respect to the CHUM nursing staff and attendants. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in memory of Mr. L. Jacques Ménard: https://fondationduchum.com/en/donate/. Choose "IN MEMORIAM", click on "DONATE", fill out the form and mention "Jacques Ménard". This way all donations will be directed to The pulmonary transplantation program at CHUM. The family wishes to remind everyone about the importance of registering consent for organ and tissue donation. https://www.quebec.ca/en/health/blood-tissue-and-organ-donation/organ-and-tissue-donation/procedure/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020