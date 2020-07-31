You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LACHLAN MACASKSILL MCNAIR January 19, 1941 - June 4, 2020 Born in Glasgow, Scotland; immigrated to Canada August, 7, 1947; passed away in the early hours of June 4, at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Beloved brother of James (Norma); adored uncle of Susan (Matthew Popowich) and great uncle of Henry; cherished cousin of Joyce (Noel) Churchman and the late Jean (F. James) Dart and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dear friend of Richard Michna (Perle) and their children David and Benjamin; Sandra Alston; Steve Greiner; John Whitepost; and many others. Obtained all his degrees from University of Toronto, including Bachelor (1967) and Master (1980) of Library Science. Respected colleague of many at the University of Toronto Libraries, where he worked for 41 years in Collections Development. Lachlan had joined the Library in 1967 as its Classics Selector; later becoming responsible for Philosophy, and for the German collection as well. He was greatly admired by his colleagues for the clarity of his written work and his knowledge of the library's history, its policies and procedures. Though retired in 2008, he was pleased to assist thereafter with several project on a volunteer basis. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a private funeral and interment have been held. Funeral arrangements were made with Turner and Porter Funeral Homes, Yorke Chapel Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2020
