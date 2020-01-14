|
LAIMONIS BERGS "Lyman" Laimonis "Lyman" Bergs died at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in a West German displaced persons camp in 1946, he came to Canada as a young child and was the first in his family to attend university, graduating from McMaster University in 1969. He retired in 1999 as Operations Manager of the Hamilton-Wentworth Housing Authority. Beloved husband of Janet Bergs. Loving father of Christopher (Theola) and dear grandfather of Clark. He was an avid runner and longtime member of the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club where he raced his Shark #1846 Scoot.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020