THE HONORABLE LANCE SIDNEY GEORGE FINCH Beloved husband of Judy for 57 years, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 82. Born June 16, 1938 in Edmonton, AB, Lance's humble beginnings were intrinsic to his deep love of family and his work ethic. His family moved to Vancouver Island in 1951 where he attended Mount View High School and Victoria College before attending UBC Law School as part of the Class of '62. Lance loved the law and this moved him to devote many hours of hard work as a student, a practicing lawyer, a judge and a mentor. His legal career spanned 5 decades, starting with articles and 20 years' private practice with Guild, Yule & Co. Lance was appointed to the B.C. Supreme Court in 1983, the Court of Appeal in 1993 and was eventually named Chief Justice of B.C. in 2001. He was gratified to receive in the course of his career a Q.C., the Order of British Columbia, and honorary degrees from UBC, UVic and TRU, along with many other awards and acknowledgements. He retired from the courts at age 75 in 2013 and was welcomed back to Guild Yule where his passion for the law and legal issues fuelled him even through his final days. Lance was greatly enriched by his work with many incredible people over the years, locally and across the country. Here are some things not everyone saw. Lance was a great home chef and loved to entertain. He loved opera, the Eagles, and everything in between. He surprised many with his (and Judy's) artful dance moves. He enjoyed holidays at the family cabin, and also let Judy guide him through many travels which led to their numerous adventures together, with family and friends. He was an all-round athlete and #1 sports fan for his kids and grandchildren, logging many hours courtside or on the sidelines of soggy soccer pitches, freezing ice rinks or at their plays and concerts. He had a serious demeanour and yet a quick wit and infectious laugh. He deeply valued his close friends. Predeceased by parents George and Rita Finch, sister Donna Pretty and sister-in-law Laura Finch. His children, Andrea (Michael), Michael (Kathy), and Laura (Tom) are ever grateful for his compassion, thoughtfulness, love and support. His grandchildren, Evan & Rosie Hancock, Kendra, Megan & David Finch, and Nathan & Jessica Hannam, know they were loved deeply and appreciated for who they are. He will also be lovingly remembered by brother Livingston and his nieces and nephews. Dad had many talents and much skill and compassion - but he was always the first to say that it was Judy, the love of his life, who opened him up to all the experiences and richness of both who he could be, and what the world could offer. His loss will be reverberating with us for a long time, and we are so grateful for the time we had with him. The family wishes to express our deep gratitude for the wonderful care Dad received from all he dealt with through Lions Gate Hospital, including the cancer and palliative care teams. No service at this time due to the pandemic, but if you wish to, leave an online tribute at legacy.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Access Pro Bono, Covenant House or the charity of your choice.