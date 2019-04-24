You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Wall-Custance Funeral Home
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wall-Custance Funeral Home
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wall-Custance Funeral Home
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Dublin Street United Church
68 Suffolk St. W.,
Guelph, ON
LANE VANGEEST 1935 - 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Lane VanGeest, during the early morning hours of April 20, 2019. Sixty-two years of shared interests, learning and adventures defined his marriage to Sya VanGeest. He was the proud and loving father of their children, Pearl, Cathy and Deborah-Lee and the adoring grandfather of Alison Mikelsons, Jacob Young, Aidan Young and Ieva VanGeest Mikelsons. Born in 1935, he was the devoted eldest child in a family of ten children who immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands in 1951. He worked for Beaver Lumber from age sixteen to forty-seven, starting in the mailroom and retiring as President. A principled, fair and quietly generous man, he enlivened the regular conversations he had with family and friends with his subtle sense of humour. Curious and passionate about so many things: reading, current events, politics, social justice, dialogue, history, philosophy and religion - and the CBC, bridge, his morning Sudoku and highly competitive Scrabble games with his brother and his late mother; Lane especially loved travel, pipe organ and choral music, often combining them in voyages taken with Sya to places all over the world. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph on Monday, April 29, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at Dublin Street United Church. 68 Suffolk St. W., Guelph. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dublin Street United Church Benevolent Fund, Guelph Chamber Choir or Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019
