Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Country Heritage Park, Gambrel Barn
8560 Tremaine Rd.
LARRY ARTHUR DOUGLASOakville, ON. 1947 - August 24, 2019. Larry died at his beloved cottage in Southampton after a two-year cancer battle. His farm heritage developed a humble, yet strong and independent work ethic. He received a B.A. McMaster and MBA Waterloo. His career was with Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, at Queen's Park, commencing in parks and forestry, and rose to Director of Corporate Policy and Planning and Director of Finance, until his retirement in 1999. Larry was instrumental in writing and shepherding numerous policy initiatives including the first Provincial Flood Plain management policy, the Environmental Assessment for Timber Management and three Softwood Lumber Agreements with the USA. In retirement, Larry enjoyed carpentry, baking, swimming, hiking and Nordic skiing, as well as travelling with his wife of 49 years. Dearly missed by wife, Anne Gillespie, children Lorna (Steve), and Graeme and precious granddaughters, Avery, Brynn and Parker Keenleyside and his sister, Marlene. Predeceased by parents Charles Arthur and Vera Douglas. Celebration of Life, will be held at Country Heritage Park, Gambrel Barn, 8560 Tremaine Rd., north entrance, Milton, L9T 2X3, on September 22nd at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Bruce Trail Conservancy or National Service Dogs of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
