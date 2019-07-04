LARRY GLUCKSTEIN With his family by his side, Larry Gluckstein passed away on July 2, 2019. He recently celebrated his 89th birthday at a party attended by his family. Larry was a lucky man. Married to the love of his life for 67 years, his three children in happy relationships. Attended all his grandchildren's weddings and witnessed the birth of his nine great grandchildren who adored him. He was successful in friendship, business and golf. Larry Gluckstein beloved husband of Barbara Gluckstein. Loving father and father-in-law of Joyce and Jeff Leuchter, Terry and William Coldicott, and Brian Gluckstein and Gary Sarantopoulos. Dear brother of the late Sam and Frances Gluckstein, and dear brother-in-law of Rona and Allan Applebaum. Devoted grandfather of Shira and Chris, Danielle and Jason, Ashley and Daniel, Dustin and Tania. Devoted great-grandfather of Calla, Geneva, Mia, Nolan, Hartley, Hudson, Sullivan, Henri, and Magnollia. We will miss him very much. A private family service was held. Shiva is private. Memorial donations may be made to the Barbara and Larry Gluckstein Endowment Fund c/o The Baycrest Foundation, 416- 785-2875. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2019