|
|
LARRY MONAGHAN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Baycrest Hospital, surrounded and comforted by his loving family. He spent his final days at peace listening to his daughters read his favourite poetry and enjoying the music he loved. Larry will be deeply missed by his loving wife Una, his three adored daughters Cathy (Barry), Ellen (Chris) and Carol (Jack), his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry was predeceased by his parents and brothers Bernard (Mike) and Patrick. He is survived by his sister Cecile Tilden. Larry was born in Winthorpe, Saskatchewan. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a B.A.Sc. Civil Engineering. His career was interesting and took him to many parts of the world, beginning with surveying and engineering in the Arctic and Northern Canada as well as in the Middle East and Africa. Larry lived life to the fullest applying the same enthusiasm to reading, fishing and flying his plane. He entertained family and friends with stories of his travels and adventures. He had a remarkable ability to always see the positive in things. Even as his memory failed in later years, he would always note the pleasure of family or the beauty in a day. His wit and good humour are a life lesson for us all. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Dr. Kirshen, Ezekiel Toda and the Baycrest staff for their kind and attentive care. Visitation will be held at St. Gabriel's Church, 670 Sheppard Ave East, Toronto, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. until time of the funeral mass which will commence at 11a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Baycrest Palliative Care would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020