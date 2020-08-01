You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Larry STEINMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Ray STEINMAN

Larry Ray STEINMAN Obituary
LARRY RAY STEINMAN Notice of postponement of Celebration of Life. Larry passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 in Mississauga, Ontario, surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with lymphoma. We miss him dearly. We look forward to seeing family, reconnecting with old friends and celebrating Larry's life in a way that he would have enjoyed. Because of the pandemic, Larry's family has elected to postpone his Celebration of Life, originally planned for the end of August to another time when everyone can celebrate the life and memory of Larry as he would have wanted - with lots of social interaction. Our hope is that we can come together in the spring or summer of 2021. Please check in at larrysteinman.com for updated details in the coming months.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020
