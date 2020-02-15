|
|
LARRY SCHACHTER On Friday, February 14, 2020 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved husband of Mitzi. Loving father of Jon, and Mitch, and father-in-law of Doris. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Harriet, and brother-in-law of Allan and Helen. Devoted Zaidy of Nathan, Sam, Nikki, and Jake. Larry will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 2900 Yonge Street #508, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund, 416-638-7200.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020