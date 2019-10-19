|
|
LAURA FAYE STEPHENSON Faye died peacefully, at home with family on October 16, 2019 in her 91st year. She was born and raised in Russell, Ontario, the fourth of six children of the late Laura and Stanley Stephenson. Predeceased by her three sisters, Norma Stanley, Edna McLean ( Bill) and Helen Jackman (Frank), her sister-in-law Marjorie Stephenson and her nephew Richard Stephenson. Loved and loving sister of her brothers, George (Mike) and Ray (Jo Ann). Proud and loving Aunt of Sam (Jenny) Stanley, James (Nadia) Stanley, Ann (Dave) Schappert, Barbara (Dale) Doran , Janet(Larry) Skelly, George (Cindy) Jackman, Holly (Wally) Wheeler, Emily Stephenson, Kate Stephenson, Jenny (Craig) MacKenzie, Patrick (Michelle) Stephenson, her great ones, Dustin, Laura-Lee, Tara, Robert and Matthew Stanley, Kate, Drew and John Schappert, Lauren, Matthew and Ryan Skelly, Andrea and Ian Jackman, Claire and George Wheeler, Sarah and Kris Hall, Casey Stephenson, Madison MacKenzie, Kyla and Rourke Stephenson and her great great ones, Addison, Will and Avery Schappert. Faye attended Queen's University where she obtained her Bachelor of Commerce. She went on to achieve the Chartered Accountant designation and was the 29th woman to become a C. A. in Ontario. She has had a remarkable career throughout her life. After her official retirement, she continued working in Toronto in a self employed capacity, specializing in the fields of estates, trusts and tax matters. She loved her work, the challenges and the results achieved. She worked tirelessly to serve her clients, many who have remained wonderful friends. Above all, she cared for and loved her family and friends to whom she was devoted. She had a wonderful relationship with God. She leaves us with cherished memories and has touched us all with her kindness and wisdom. We are grateful for the goodness and joy she brought to us. She has lived a full, happy and good life with many successes. The time came for her to say goodbye and go, wishing love and happiness to all of us. We will miss her. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Canadian Hemophilia Society would be sincerely appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019