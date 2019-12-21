|
|
LAURA HELEN FREEMAN October 15, 1955 - November 28, 2019 Our beloved hero Laura passed away on November 28th, surrounded by those she cherished. Predeceased by her father Douglas and her younger sister Jane, both of whom she absolutely adored. Laura is survived by her daughters who idolized her; Kailey (Garret) and Julie (Kristian), her granddaughter Avery, her loving mother Helen, sister Pam (Al), brother Jim (Judy) and sisters in law, Teresa and Kathy (Tim). Finally, she is survived and forever treasured by her husband Peter of over 22 years. Laura's unwavering dedication to her family empowered her to experience life's greatest joys year after year in the face of a discouraging diagnosis. Her tenacity and resolute courage were rivaled by none and admired by all. Laura continued to defy odds and accomplish goals, including becoming a grandmother in 2017 - a true mission for her. To say Laura will be dearly missed is an understatement. Her quick wit, wise advice, and loving heart will live on in all who love her. Special thanks go out to everyone involved in Laura's care over the years, including the Palliative Care units at Richmond General Hospital and Vancouver General Hospital, Dr. Karen Gelmon, and the nurses at Vancouver Coastal Health. Donations can be made in Laura's name to the - Breast Cancer division at cancer.ca/en/donate/breast-cancer. Details about a celebration of life will be sent at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.amherstcremation.com/memorial.html
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019