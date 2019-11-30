|
LAURA MATILDA HUMMEL Born December 12, 1923, on the farm in Saskatchewan. Grandma gave birth alone, because Grandpa was gone in a sleigh to fetch a doctor. Died peacefully on Nov 26, 2019, in Mississauga, just shy of 96. Predeceased by her husband of 55 years Solon, and her sisters Kay, Ruth, Edna and Bunny. Survived and loved by her children Monte Hummel (Sherry), Fran Bulley (Reb) and Kym McOuat, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Memorial gathering on Sunday, December 8th, 2 p.m., at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd W, Etobicoke. Donations in memory gratefully received by WWF-Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019