Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Beth Tzedec Memorial Park
LAURA SILVER On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Martin Silver. Devoted mother of Robert Silver. Loving daughter of the late Pauline and Philip Kaplan and daughter-in-law of the late Ethel and Joseph Silver. Dear sister- in-law of Linda Silver Dranoff and Jack Marmer, Dr. Steven and Sandy Silver, and Dr. Judith Silver and the late Bill Baird. She also leaves nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends to mourn her. A family service was held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donation may be made to The Laura Silver Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
