DR. LAUREN IRENE McCURDY-DICKIE 'Loli' Peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 70. Loving wife of Dr. Paul Dickie for 50 years. Cherished mother of Trevor Dickie and Connor Dickie (Molly). Proud grandmother of Gibson. Sadly missed by her mother, Marie McCurdy; her siblings, Marilee Mason, Barry McCurdy, Douglas McCurdy and Bruce McCurdy; and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father, George McCurdy Sr., and siblings, Anna Marie Fleming and George McCurdy. Lauren grew up in Amherstburg, Ontario, in a large and loving family. She enrolled in the music program at University of Western Ontario, but switched to medicine after the birth of her first child. She joined the department of radiology at St. Joseph's Hospital, London, specializing in mammography. She was instrumental in bringing the Ontario Breast Screening program to London. In recognition of her contributions and accomplishments, she was awarded the Women of Excellence award from the YMCA/YWCA in 2005. Lauren was a devoted wife and mother to her two beloved sons, Trevor and Connor. She had a wonderful zest for life, and embraced many activities with her family and friends including music, theatre, tennis and skiing. Our family would like to thank the staff at McCormick Home and Memory Lane, and especially Heidi, Helen, Cathy, Gail and Michelle. Lauren would also like to thank her friends Kathy, Mary Lee, Karin, Jane and Steve for their longstanding support and friendship. A visitation will be held on Saturday, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., at Westview Funeral Chapel, 709 Wonderland Road North, London, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Loli are asked to consider the McCormick Care Foundation or St. Joseph's Health Care London.