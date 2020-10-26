You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Laurence Cornish SHERMAN Jr.
LAURENCE CORNISH SHERMAN JR."Papasherm" May 28, 1933 - October 21, 2020 Airforce pilot, architect, mediator, teacher, father, thinker. Lover of laughter and good jazz, he was a wise friend and the best person to have at a party. He will be missed by many who loved and admired him. Known throughout the Annex as "Petra's Dad" and in international theatre communities as Jessica's "Papasherm", Larry is survived by these daughters, to whom he was devoted, and for whom he is the very sun. Full obituary under Condolences at www.morleybedford.ca

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2020.
