LAURENCE TARSHIS Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Greta Segal for seventy-one years. Loving father and father-in-law of the late Bernard and Patricia, Alan and Shelley (the late Nancy Goodman), Jonathan and Nicola, Elizabeth and Rick. Cherished Papa of Sarah and Sam, Zoe and David, Benjamin and Elizabeth, Isabel and Nathan, Daniel, Rebecca, and Emma. Proud great- grandfather of Jacob, Tali, Ari, Jack, and Charlie. Predeceased by his dear siblings, Hilda (Bernard Pesner), Syra (Hy Fleishman), and Ellis (Edith). Special brother-in-law of Alvin and Emmelle Segal, Harriet and Jack Lazare, Connie and Chuck Solomon, the late Rya and the late Eric Levitt. Laurence will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Sonia and German, and Minda for their exceptionally loving care. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean- Talon St. W., on Monday, September 9 at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Temple Emanu-El- Beth Sholom Congregation Section, Mount Royal Cemetery, 1297 ch. de la Forêt. Shiva at his home on Monday and Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurence's memory may be made to the 'Bernard Michael Tarshis Memorial Scholarship Fund' c/o the Jewish Community Foundation (514) 345-6414 or the 'Laurence Tarshis Memorial Fund' for the memory clinic c/o the Jewish General Hospital Foundation (514) 340-8251.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019