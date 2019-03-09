LAURENT ISABELLE C.M.. It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Laurent Albert Isabelle, 90, of Lisieux, Saskatchewan, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Victoria, British Columbia. Laurent is the beloved husband of 61 years of Mary Elaine Isabelle (née Leblanc); brother of Jean-Paul Isabelle, O.M.I; and sister Thérèse Isabelle, S.G.M. (deceased). He is the dearly loved father of Paul (Lyne Paquet), André (Shelley Cram), Thérèse (Brent Fearon), and Pierre (Lisa Krzywicki), with 9 grandchildren and 4 great -grandchildren. Laurent completed a B.A. at Collège Mathieu in Gravelbourg, SK. He earned a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Ottawa where he was a faculty member from 1955-73. From 1973-82, Laurent was President of Algonquin College. In 1983, he became the Director of Education with the Correctional Services of Canada, and in 1986 he began private practice in Psychology until retirement in 1997. Laurent was named Member of The Order of Canada in 2002 for his exemplary community leadership, particularly in the area of French language education. Laurent was much more than a list of personal accomplishments and professional commitments. This was a man who proudly celebrated his French language and culture, was passionate about his lifelong career as an educator, was committed to his community and professional engagements and was deeply devoted to his family, friends and faith. Laurent was a faithful member of the Richelieu Club since 1955. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street (at O'Connor) Ottawa, on Friday, March 15th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A mass in celebration of Laurent's life will be held at Paroisse Saint-Jean-Baptiste, 96 Empress Avenue on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143 Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019