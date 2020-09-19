LAURIE WISE March 2, 1931 - September 18, 2020 Laurie nee Silverman, wife of the late Larry Wise. Devoted mother of the late Marcia (James), Steven (Susan), Andrea (the late Gary), and Michael (Marilyn). Her happiest time was when she became lovingly known as 'Grandma' to Patrice (Jason), Josh (Stephanie), Jeremy, Justin (Leora), Philip, Dustin (Emma), Zachary, Leslie, Meredith, Chad, and Baylee. Her greatest joy was when she became 'Great'-Grandma to Liam, Julie, Olivia, Ella, Ivy, and Isla. Beautiful, kind, classy and always well dressed. Wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was loved and lived a beautiful full life. Special thanks to Fay for her 13 years of companionship, compassion, loving, kindness and devotion to Mom. Much thanks to the staff of Viva Retirement. A Family Service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to KRG Children's Charitable Foundation 416-631-3400 www.krgccf.org