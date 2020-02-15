|
LAWRENCE DOUGLAS ROGERS PhD 1941 - 2020 Lawrence (Laurie) passed away peacefully at Silverado Memory Care Center in San Diego California with family at his side, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Laurie was born in Montreal, and grew up in the Town of Mount Royal. He attended McGill University where he graduated with a BSc. While at McGill he met and married his beloved wife, Joy Haley. Following graduation they lived and worked in England and Switzerland before returning to Canada. He then embarked upon graduate work and graduated with a PhD in Numerical Analysis from the University of Waterloo. Subsequently the family moved to Del Mar in San Diego, California. Laurie worked for over 35 years in computer research and development, starting out as a teacher and professor, using punch cards for programming. From there he moved into industry, leading an array of hardware and software development projects - from data storage systems to social network gaming platforms with animated avatars. Under his leadership, he opened research labs in Europe, Israel and Japan. He was passionate about his contributions to rewarding projects such as NASA's GRAIL mission satellite launch which included astronaut Sally Ride's Science MoonKAM experiment to engage school children around the world in lunar exploration. Laurie also excelled in various athletic endeavours. He grew up sailing at the Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club in Montreal. As an avid sailor Laurie and two sailor friends represented Canada in the 1963 Dragon World Cup in Sweden. He and his wife Joy sailed and lived on their sail boat "Freelance" for more than five years - cruising along the coasts of North and Central America, making many friends along the way. Laurie also loved to ski and growing up he skied every winter in the Laurentians where he was on the ski patrol at St. Sauveur. He continued his passion for skiing for most of his life - including many friends and family while skiing all over Europe and North America. Laurie will be remembered for his exceptional kindness, compassion and gentle sense of humor. He was a friend to all and maintained loyal friendships all during his life with people from academia, business, social activities, sports, and various communities. He was visited during his prolonged illness by many of these friends - from all over the world. Laurie was predeceased by his parents, Howard Rogers and Eileen Towle Rogers. He is survived by Joy, his wife of almost 56 years; their much loved children, Carlin (Amy) and Elaine; and his grandchildren, Haley, Nick, Dominic and Sebastian. He is also remembered by his loving sister, Roberta Rogers Innes, her husband, Dick - daughters, Stephanie, and Sarah (Chris Laird) and their children, Hannah, Duncan, and Hilary. He was predeceased by Joy's sister, Claire Henry and survived by her son, Loren (Nicole), and their children, Ella and Harper; as well as by Joy's sisters, Christine and Patricia and Patricia's son, Terry ( Kristen) Lush and daughter, Freya. Laurie was the rock of the family and he will be in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Laurie's name to the following organization to further the research and understanding of Parkinson and Lewy Body related disorders: Parkinson Canada - www.parkinson.ca Parkinson Canada 4211 yonge St. Suite 316 Toronto ON M2P 2A9. 416-227-9700 A celebration of life will be held this summer in San Diego.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020