DR. LAWRENCE EDWARD FARROW (Lee) June 12, 1940 Our gentle giant passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on Saturday, May 23, 2020 after a brief illness. He leaves his best friend and beloved wife of fifty-seven years, Joanne (Geddes). Loving father to Laurie (Jan) and David (Sarah). Adored Grandad of Georgina and Ned. Loving son of the late Lorraine and Grant Farrow. Brother to Lynda (Brian) and Janis (Mel). Brother-in-Law to Ron (Adrienne), David, Cathy (Dale) and the late Ed. Uncle to seven nieces. Lee attended Port Credit High School where he excelled in sports and played Toronto Varsity Blues football. Lee graduated from The University of Toronto Dental School and practised for forty-five years in Mississauga. He was a member of The Mississaugua Golf and Country Club for over fifty years, a member of the Rob Roy Trout Club and a former member of The Caledon Ski Club. Lee's generous acts of kindness are known to many. He was a man of few words but a great listener. Lee and Jo loved music and traveling. The greater the love, the greater the loss. He will be missed. Due to the present distancing restrictions, a memorial service will not take place at this time. Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Lee to the Oakville Symphony, 310-200 N. Service Rd. W, Oakville, ON L6M 2Y1, or to the Oakville Fare Share Food Bank - oakvillefoodbank.com. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2020