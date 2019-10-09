You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Manresa Jesuit Spiritual Renewal Centre
2325 Liverpool Road
Pickering, ON
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Manresa Jesuit Spiritual Renewal Centre
Wake
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Patrick's Cathedral
211 South Archibald St.
Thunder Bay, ON
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cathedral
Burial
Following Services
mmaculate Conception Cemetery
1940 - 2019
Lawrence J. KROKER Obituary
LAWRENCE J. KROKER, S.J. Jesuit Priest 1940-2019 Father Larry Kroker of the Society of Jesus died on October 6, 2019 at the Jesuit Infirmary in Pickering, ON. Born in Jellicoe, Ontario, he was the son of Jacob Kroker and Margaret Doucette. He was 79 years old and a Jesuit for 60 years. Larry was ordained a priest in 1971. He lived and worked among the Indigenous peoples in Northern Ontario for 47 years. He was Pastor of parishes in Longlac, Aroland, Armstrong, Gull Bay, of St. Anne's in Thunder Bay, as well as parishes on Manitoulin Island and the North Shore of Lake Huron. He was also Pastor of Thunder Bay's Kitchitwa Kateri Parish, a founder of Anemki-Wadj retreat centre, and director of a diaconate and lay-leader formation program. The Fort William First Nation made Larry an Honorary Chief and gave him an indigenous name, Aski Shabwaweshkang - He Goes Everywhere. Catholic Missions in Canada recognized him as the Canadian Missionary of 2018. On Thursday, Oct. 10 friends may visit from 7-9 p.m. at Manresa Jesuit Spiritual Renewal Centre, 2325 Liverpool Road, Pickering, ON L1X 1V4 where a wake service will be held at 8:00 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 11 at 10:30am a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the same Manresa chapel. On Tuesday, Oct. 15 friends may visit at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 211 South Archibald St., Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1G4 from 5-8 p.m. (with Prayers at 7pm). On Wednesday, October 16th Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral followed by burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fort William First Nation, and Feast at the Community Centre. Donations can be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, 416-481-9154.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
