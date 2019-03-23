Services Memorial service 11:00 AM First Unitarian Congregation of Toronto Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence WULFF Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence James WULFF

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers LAWRENCE WULFF 'Larry' We said our final goodbye to Larry, a kind and gentle soul, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was surrounded by family, ending a long and generous life. He is greatly missed by his loving wife of 72 years, Gwen; children, Wendy (Charles), Ken (Margot), David (Cathy) and Derek (Mary); 10 adoring grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Bubble blowing, and story reading were favourite pastimes with the smallest ones. We're not sure who enjoyed it most, but there was tremendous pleasure by all involved. Dad was born in 1922, four years after WWI ended, in Copper Cliff Ontario, to hardworking parents, and shared his formative years with a large and loving family. He led his local Air Force Cadet squadron and enjoyed playing hockey and boxing, quite possibly combining the two endeavours at times. He and his two brothers volunteered and served in Europe during WW II and he returned to start a career with Inco. He studied chemical engineering at McGill and eventually found his calling in purchasing management with a large adhesives firm where he stayed until he retired. He and mom started our family in Quebec and moved to southern Ontario in 1954. Together, they were founding members of South Peel Unitarian Congregation and, later, longtime members of the Toronto First Unitarian Fellowship, a congregation that embraced and inspired them. They were both active members of the Credit Valley Dramatic Society. Dad and mom engaged us all in the great outdoors through memorable family road trips, camping, cottaging, and sailing on Georgian Bay. After hanging up their winches they travelled all over North America in their beloved mini RV, nick-named Aunt Roadie. Dad was many wonderful things to many people but one of his great passions was the correct use of the English language, from spelling to proper punctuation. He once offered his services to the province of Ontario as the first Literary Nag, or Punctuate Laureate. He worked with GAM magazine, and many others, and took great pleasure helping Derek edit over 30 of his science kit instruction manuals over many years, saving his business from certain grammatical ruin. Dad enjoyed a lark. He once made a $5 bet with Lord Black of Crossharbour at an AGM regarding the value of shares in Hollinger Inc., and, a year later collected - to much fanfare and press coverage, a ten dollar bill, doubling his money (having lost considerably more in the share value of his one share). In another instance he did an ad spot for Buckley's cough syrup - that was so, well let's say interesting, that This Hour Has 22 Minutes did a parody of his spot. Long before the establishment of the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Larry and son Ken started Chemical Surplus Ltd. handling lost, damaged, and 'dead inventories' of industrial chemicals. They re-directed useful materials that may have damaged packaging from a landfill - to secondary markets, thereby leading the way for the development of chemical waste exchanges in Canada and the US. Larry loved the ability to use his wits and salesmanship to reduce the impact of industry waste on the planet, and in the process, instilled a strong sense of environmental stewardship in his children. Dad was above all a loving, caring, compassionate man who could lighten up a group by simply being part of it. We're all better for his being in our lives. He will always inspire us to see the good in a situation, and, so typical of a sailor, remain calm in a storm. Memorial service - May 28th, at 11 am at the First Unitarian Congregation of Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the USC Canada are welcome. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.