LAWRENCE RONALD DAL CIN It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 82 in Simcoe, Ontario. Loving brother of Emily De Carolis (the late Jerry), the late Frances Goard (the late John) and the late Benjamin Dal Cin. Dearest brother-in-law of Mary Del Cin. Cherished uncle of Jerry, Dino, Roxanne, John, Debbie, Frank, Kim and the late Anthony. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 10:00 - 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A Funeral Service will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 12:00 p.m. Urn Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic- cemeteries.com. In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019