DR. LAWRIE SILVERBERG Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Bethell Hospice. Beloved husband of Debbi Silverberg. Loving father and father-in-law of Marlene and David Ellison, Robyn Gignac, Jamie Silverberg, and Andrew and Paulette Tomarin. Devoted Zaidy of Abigail, Aliya, Josh, Jullian, Hannah, Molly, Jacob, and Emily. The funeral service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Temple Solel Congregation section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Bethell Hospice Foundation, 905-838-3534 or at www.bethellhospice.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019