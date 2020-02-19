|
LAYLA RAFAELLA VELASQUEZ It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Layla, age 62, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home and oasis surrounded by the love of family and friends. Layla was born to Nancy Hough (deceased) and adopted by parents James (deceased) and Muriel Lee. Layla will be lovingly remembered by her husband and love of her life Archimede and stepchildren Julia (Jason) and Teo (Natasha). She was the proud "grammie" of Desmond, Chiyo, Caito, Nicholas and Lorenza. She adored her nieces Sasha and Erica, daughters to her sister Michele (deceased) and John. Layla's love, kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity will forever be remembered. At Layla's request, a cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will occur at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service and a reception immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation Oncology Clinic in her memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020