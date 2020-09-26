LEANNE DORRELL WILLS MOODY March 14, 1952 - September 20, 2020 On Sunday, after a life well-lived but far too short, Leanne slipped gently away at home in Belleville. By her side, loving daughters, Laura and Emily; husband, Kevin and his daughters, Jenny and Dawn; and sisters, Nancy, Heather and Janis. Leanne will be sorely missed by her grandchildren, Finn, Cole and Maeve Wills-Feindel, Ruby Alkhatib and Miranda and Brandon Abrams. Left to mourn are the extended Dorrell and Moody families along with many friends. As per her wishes, Leanne has been cremated and a graveside family service will be held at Cartwright Union Cemetery in Blackstock.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store